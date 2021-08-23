Capitol Police Officer Who Fatally Shot Rioter Ashli Babbitt Will Not Be Disciplined
Published
The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 has been cleared of wrongdoing, the department announced on Monday.Full Article
Published
The Capitol Police officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6 has been cleared of wrongdoing, the department announced on Monday.Full Article
The Capitol Police have concluded their own investigation into the shooting of Ashli Babbit during the Capitol insurrection of..
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to former President Trump calling for “justice” against the officer who shot..