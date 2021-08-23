FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur vaccine mandates. (Aug. 23)
A West Palm Beach doctor called Monday's full approval by the Food and Drug Administration of the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine..
The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine for Americans 16 and older.