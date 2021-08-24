‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ First Trailer Welcomes Doctor Octopus – and Maybe Green Goblin? – to MCU (Video)

After an early leak that probably got someone fired, the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer is here, and yes, it confirms Peter Parker (Tom Holland) — and some new-old enemies — is coming to the Marvel multiverse.



But don’t take our word for it. Watch the whole trailer, which debuted Monday night during Cinemacon, above right now.



So to cut right to the chase, yes everyone, “Spider-Man II” villain Doctor Octopus, played by Alfred Molina, is in the film. Surprise-not-surprise, right? But more importantly, that sure as hell sounds like Willem Dafoe’s creepy Green Goblin laugh accompanying that obviously-a-Green-Goblin-grenade. What we’re saying is, WILLEM YOU MAGNIFICENT BASTARD, WE KNEW YOU WERE BEING COY.



So how did that happen? It turns out that Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is both pretty irresponsible with serious magic and bad at giving clear instructions to teenagers, that how.



Remember that twist in the stinger of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” where J. Jonah Jameson revealed Spider-Man’s secret identity to the world? It completely ruined Peter’s life. Now he’s a public menace, everyone is scared of him, the cops are harassing him, and his personal life is a mess. So he goes to Doctor Strange to ask if there’s a magic-based way to make everyone forget all about it,



Wong (Bendict Wong) thinks that’s a really bad idea but Strange ignores that advice and performs the spell. Except during the process, Peter keeps interrupting Strange, breaking his concentration and, causing the spell to shatter reality in the process. Whoopsie.



Now of course, Molina (and yes, Dafoe, I KNOW YOU ARE IN THIS MY MAN) aren’t the only previous-Spider-era characters to enter the MCU in “No Way Home.” Jamie Foxx, who played Electro in 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” is also in this. And we’re pretty certain, though we don’t know for sure of course, that the rumors about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield being in this are also true as hell.



Hell, there’s a ton of characters from the previous Spider-Franchises who could show up from other realities. Maybe Mary Jane Watson (Kirsten Dunst) and Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) will meet Mj (Zendaya). Maybe the full head of hair version of J Jonah Jameson will come face to face with the totally bald MCU version. (Hey, JK Simmons already proved his multiverse bona fides in the underrated TV series “Counterpart,” right?) Heck maybe we’ll actually get the Sinister Six after all.



Marvel, call us, we have good ideas.



Also appearing in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” are Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori. And “Homecoming” and “Far From Home” director John Watts also returned.



“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters December 17, 2021.