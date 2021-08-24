Brian Travers, UB40 Saxophonist and Founding Member, Dies at 62

Brian Travers, one of the founding members of the British band UB40, died on Sunday after more than two years of battling cancer. The saxophonist was 62 years old.



The band confirmed the news on Twitter on Monday, posting just a two-tweet thread. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” the band wrote. “Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer.”



In a follow-up tweet, the band added “Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”



Norman Hassan, a percussionist and singer for the band, posted his own tribute message on Monday morning saying “A part of me, will forever be missing!!My brother in arms!”







A part of me, will forever be missing!!My brother in arms! https://t.co/oJydfjLW60



— Norman Hassan (@NHUB40) August 23, 2021



In 2019, the BBC reported that Travers had surgery to remove two brain tumors. In January of this year, Travers told the Birmingham Mail (the band’s hometown publication) he needed a second brain tumor operation but had “no fears” about the procedure or its outcome.



“You have got to live in the now, not in the past and not what’s going to be,” he said.