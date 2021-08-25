House passes bill bolstering landmark voting law
Published
House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade. (Aug. 24)
Published
House Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would strengthen a landmark civil rights-era voting law weakened by the Supreme Court over the past decade. (Aug. 24)
A GOP-backed voting bill is one step closer to becoming law after several Texas House Democrats returned to the state capital..