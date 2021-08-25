Kite Surfer In Critical Condition After Smashing Into Fort Lauderdale Beach Building
A kite surfer is in critical condition at a Broward hospital on Wednesday afternoon after losing control and crashing into a building.Full Article
Fire rescue transported the injured kite surfer to Broward Health in critical condition but he died a short time later.