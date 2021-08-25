Dozens Protest COVID Vaccine Mandates Outside New York City Hall
CBS2 has been told among the protesters were members of unions for firefighters, teachers, police and health care workers.Full Article
Dozens of people rallied outside City Hall late Wednesday, protesting upcoming COVID vaccine mandates.
Legal experts say vaccine mandates are legal.