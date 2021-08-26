Capitol Police officers sue Trump, Roger Stone and extremists over Jan. 6 riots
The complaint alleges they provoked violence to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6.
Watch VideoU.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against..
“Infowars” personality Owen Shroyer, has turned himself into authorities and is in custody to face charges stemming from his..
Seven Capitol Police officers allege Trump and extremists conspired to use violence to stop the certification of the presidential..