2 Killed, 1 Wounded In 'Targeted' Illinois Courthouse Shooting
Published
Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting Thursday morning outside an Illinois courthouse.Full Article
Published
Two people were killed and one injured in a shooting Thursday morning outside an Illinois courthouse.Full Article
Here's the latest for Thursday, August 26: 12 US service members, dozens of Afghans killed in Kabul attack; Two dead in shooting..
Watch VideoTwo people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern..