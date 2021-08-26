'Murder hornet' larvae found in nest in Washington
Published
State agriculture officials said this week that they eradicated a nest of 'murder hornets' in Washington.
Published
State agriculture officials said this week that they eradicated a nest of 'murder hornets' in Washington.
They are a blight for local flora and fauna and could send ecosystems into a spiral. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
BLAINE, WASHINGTON — They're back! The first live Asian giant “murder” hornet of 2021 has been spotted in Washington state..
The first Asian giant "murder hornet" nest of 2021 was spotted in Blaine, Washington on Thursday after three live hornets were..