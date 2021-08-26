Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. (Aug. 26)
Watch VideoPresident Biden says the U.S. won't be deterred by terrorists and will continue the evacuation at Kabul's..
(RFE/RL) — An attack outside Kabul airport claimed by Islamic State (IS) extremist group has killed 12 U.S. troops and many..