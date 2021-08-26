Lawmakers Urge Joe Biden To Resign After the Horrifying Bombing Attacks at Kabul Airport

Lawmakers Urge Joe Biden To Resign After the Horrifying Bombing Attacks at Kabul Airport

HNGN

Published

Following the fatal assaults near Harmid Karzai and Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan, a lengthy number of Republican lawmakers have called for President Biden to be impeached or resign.

Full Article