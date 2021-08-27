Two of the six stimulus payments in Child Tax Credit for this year have already been sent. Here are details on the date you can expect the next check to arrive and the deadline to opt-out.Full Article
Child Tax Credit: Latest Stimulus Payment Schedule and Next Deadline to Opt-Out
