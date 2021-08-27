The Supreme Court Blocks The Biden Administration's Latest Ban On Evictions
Published
The court's six conservative justices said the CDC exceeded its authority by issuing the two-month pause on evictions in much of the country.Full Article
Published
The court's six conservative justices said the CDC exceeded its authority by issuing the two-month pause on evictions in much of the country.Full Article
The Supreme Court is allowing evictions to resume, which blocks a temporary ban by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Supreme Court has rejected the Biden administration’s latest moratorium on evictions – putting hundreds of thousands of..