Judge blocks Florida governor’s mask mandate ban
School mask mandates have caused fierce debates across the US as students return and Delta surges.Full Article
Florida school districts can legally require their students to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a judge ruled Friday,..
Joan Murray reports Judge John Cooper is deciding the issue. Gov. DeSantis said if the ruling goes against him, he will appeal.