US airstrike targets Islamic State in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul airport attack
The US has killed an Islamic State "planner" in retaliation for Thursday's suicide bombing in Kabul.
The US military said that it had carried out a drone strike against a ‘planner’ of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which..
The Islamic State group says it carried out Thursday's deadly bombing outside Kabul airport.