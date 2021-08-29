U.S. airstrike hits suicide bombers targeting Kabul airport
Published
There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighborhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.Full Article
Published
There were few initial details about the incident, as well as a rocket that struck a neighborhood just northwest of the airport, killing a child.Full Article
Less than 48 hours after the deadly explosion outside Kabul’s airport, U.S. military forces retaliated with a drone strike Friday..