Lindor Leads Hit Parade As Mets Take Series From Nationals
Francisco Lindor forced a balk and hit a two-run double, Javier Báez and Jonathan Villar homered and the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-4 Sunday.Full Article
Baez hit a two-run home run to back Tylor Megill, who rebounded after a poor start against the Giants