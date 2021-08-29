Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Kabul
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of fallen U.S. troops return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (Aug. 29)
Published
U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday became the fourth commander in chief to bear witness as the remains of fallen U.S. troops return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan. (Aug. 29)
President Joe Biden met in solemn privacy Sunday with the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the..
U.S. President Joe Biden is embarking on a solemn journey Sunday to honour and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide..