Former Child Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead at 19 After Going Missing
Former child star Matthew Mindler, known for his role in "Our Idiot Brother," has died days after being reported missing.Full Article
Former child actor Matthew Mindler has passed away at 19, Pennsylvania authorities have confirmed.
The 19-year-old former child star was attending Millersville University, where he was reported missing on Thursday, Aug. 26.