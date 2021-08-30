Hurricane Ida collapses historic New Orleans jazz shop, a Louis Armstrong landmark
A historical landmark in the birthplace of jazz was no match for Hurricane Ida. The Karnofsky Tailor Shop was found flattened after the storm.
A storied New Orleans jazz site where a young Louis Armstrong once worked toppled when Ida blew through Louisiana as one of the..