Blinken's Speech on Afghanistan: Full Transcript
Published
Shortly after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, the secretary of state outlined a plan to use diplomacy to try to extract remaining Americans and Afghan allies.Full Article
Published
Shortly after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, the secretary of state outlined a plan to use diplomacy to try to extract remaining Americans and Afghan allies.Full Article
Shortly after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan, the secretary of state outlined a plan to use diplomacy to try to extract..