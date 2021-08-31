Two killed in Mississippi highway collapse
Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night. (Aug. 31)
Local authorities say the collapse was likely caused by the torrential rainfall of Hurricane Ida.
LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when their vehicles plunged into a deep hole..