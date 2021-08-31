A lifeguard killed by a lightning strike in New Jersey has been identified as teenager Keith Pinto.Full Article
Tributes to teenage lifeguard killed by lightning strike which left seven others injured
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Lifeguard killed and 7 others injured after lightning strike at New Jersey beach
A lightning strike at New Jersey's South Seaside Park beachfront killed a lifeguard and injured seven others.
USATODAY.com
Bolt from the blue': How lightning can strike suddenly, even while sunny
The lightning strike that killed a lifeguard and injured seven others in New Jersey Monday was a tragic example of how lightning..
Upworthy