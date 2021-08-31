California firefighters use snow machines to fight Caldor Fire at Tahoe resort
Firefighters working to fend off California's Caldor Fire have been using snow-making machines to douse the ground.Full Article
Watch VideoA ferocious wildfire swept toward Lake Tahoe on Tuesday just hours after roads were clogged with fleeing cars when the..
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Some 14,000 firefighters facing changing weather conditions battled more than a dozen large..
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An army of firefighters worked Tuesday to try to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake..