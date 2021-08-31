'I was not going to extend forever war in Afghanistan' - Biden
Joe Biden has hailed the "extraordinary success" of the US evacuation in Afghanistan, saying that he "was not going to extend this forever war".Full Article
President Biden vowed to help Americans remaining in Afghanistan leave the country following the US military withdrawal.
President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the end of America's longest war, which came to a close when a final plane of..