Afghanistan’s arc from 9/11 to today: Once hopeful, now sad
Published
It was Nov. 13 , 2001. The sun had just begun to rise over the Hindu Kush Mountains when the Taliban disappeared from Kabul, the battered capital of Afghanistan.Full Article
Published
It was Nov. 13 , 2001. The sun had just begun to rise over the Hindu Kush Mountains when the Taliban disappeared from Kabul, the battered capital of Afghanistan.Full Article
With the Taliban entering Kabul on August 15, to seize power in Afghanistan, the somber history is repeating once again. I do not..