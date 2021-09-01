‘Be Careful:’ New York City Bracing For Potential Flash Flooding From Ida Remnants
A flash flood watch is in effect until 2 p.m. Thursday, and the Office of Emergency Management issued a travel advisory into Thursday morning.Full Article
The West is beginning to ease out of the long, oppressive heat wave and New York braces for a potential flood threat. CNN..