Netflix announces 'Seinfeld' premiere date
Published
Hulu, a rival streaming service, had previously held the domestic rights to stream “Seinfeld,” although the show was removed from the platform in June 2021.Full Article
Published
Hulu, a rival streaming service, had previously held the domestic rights to stream “Seinfeld,” although the show was removed from the platform in June 2021.Full Article
Netflix has released first look photos of the upcoming “Cowboy Bebop” adaptation starring John Cho, which premieres on Nov...