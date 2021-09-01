Church camp, conference that didn't require masks or vaccines linked to 180 COVID-19 cases
Published
A church camp for teenagers and a two-night conference in Illinois led to at least 180 COVID-19 cases, according to a new report from the CDC.
Published
A church camp for teenagers and a two-night conference in Illinois led to at least 180 COVID-19 cases, according to a new report from the CDC.
The Illinois events, both hosted by one unnamed organization, did not require masks or COVID-19 testing. Officials say that more..
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 but insisted school districts should not require..