Cow stuck in tree after Hurricane Ida rescued by workers in Louisiana bayou
Published
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
Watch VideoMain Street of this southern Louisiana town resembles a canyon of rubble after Hurricane Ida.
Metal roofs..
Workers rescue a cow wedged in a tree near New Orleans that became stuck in flooding from Hurricane Ida. Credit: St. Bernard Parish..