North Carolina high school shooting leaves 1 student dead; suspect in custody
A gunman killed one student on Wednesday during a shooting at a North Carolina high school, authorities said.Full Article
One student was killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Mount Tabor High School was on lockdown as the Winston-Salem Police and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene.