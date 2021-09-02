Tragic videos show historic flooding in New York after Hurricane Ida blasts the northeast
Published
Videos of unprecedented flooding in New York capture the affects of Hurricane Ida as it heads northeast.
Published
Videos of unprecedented flooding in New York capture the affects of Hurricane Ida as it heads northeast.
It was a historic storm the likes of which New York city has never seen. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
New Yorkers were inundated by heavy rain and flash flooding as Storm Ida wreaked havoc on the northeast United States, forcing..