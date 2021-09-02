Dwayne Johnson Battles Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds in First ‘Red Notice’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix released the first teaser trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s action heist thriller “Red Notice” on Thursday morning.



“Now that you’ve been tagged with red notices, you’ve become the world’s most wanted criminals, and I am the only one who can bring you in,” Johnson’s FBI profiler says in the trailer.



The trailer is filled with epic fight scenes involved Johnson and costars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, and sees the three foes team up for one big mission. “Red Notice” centers around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world in which an Interpol-issued Red Notice is issued as a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.



The film, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. It was produced by Beau Flynn for FlynnPictureCo, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions, and Thurber.



“Red Notice” was originally supposed to be a theatrical release for Universal, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the production and the film’s release date, and the film wound up on Netflix.



“Red Notice” will be released on Netflix on Nov. 12.



Watch the teaser trailer above.