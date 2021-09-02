Candace Owens Says Private COVID Testing Facility in Colorado Refused Her for ‘Spreading Misinformation’

Candace Owens said Wednesday that a private facility in Colorado refused to test her for COVID.



Owens, a conservative commentator who has called the COVID-19 vaccine “purely evil” and railed against mask-wearing, posted a screenshot on Instagram and Twitter of what she said was an email from a Rocky Mountain Labs practitioner. It said, “I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”



A representative for Rocky Mountain Labs did not immediately return a request for comment on the purported refusal, which also included advisement to visit “the only other local testing option,” which has “inconsistent result times.”



“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected,” said the screenshotted email. “It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”



Owens, who was slated to speak Friday at the Texas Youth Summit but pulled out due to what an organizer called a “sudden illness,” spoke out about the Colorado center on Instagram and Twitter. She broadcasted a 10-minute livestream on the topic on Instagram and posted what she said was her response email on social media.



“I wanted to let you know that this might objectively be the most hilarious e-mail I have ever received in my life. Truly, I’ve never laughed harder,” wrote Owens, who has maintained she does not have COVID-19 and that any suggestion she does amounts to a “conspiracy theory.”



In her written response, she went on, “Nothing screams ‘this virus isn’t political’ quite like googling the names of the people who book tests with you and determining on a case by case basis whether or not you will let them comply with your community covid measures. Nothing screams ‘I love my local community’ quite like refusing to test people who are going to a local event and wish to ensure they are negative and therefore do not spread the virus.”



She called the business owner’s email “emotional unstable and hysterical” and signed off, “LOL.”