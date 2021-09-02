Disney+ Renews ‘Big Shot’ for Season 2

Disney+ has picked up a second season of the basketball dramedy “Big Shot,” the streamer announced on Wednesday.



Dean Lorey will return as showrunner on the series, which will resume production in 2022.



“We are thrilled to be returning with ‘Big Shot.’ The show has touched so many hearts — John Stamos’ brilliance especially as Coach Marvyn Korn — we look forward to season two and beyond,” co-creator and executive producer David E. Kelley said in a statement.



Co-created by Lorey, Kelley and “Single Parents” star Brad Garrett, “Big Shot” centers on Stamos’ Marvyn Korn, a disgraced NCAA basketball coach who is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school for girls.



“This show represents everything Disney is to me – family, inclusion, and unity. But at its core, [“Big Shot”] is about guts and heart, and that is what Disney+ demonstrated by giving us a second season,” Stamos said. “I am sending lots of love to the critics and fans that got up on their feet and cheered for us from the sidelines. I’m so grateful to continue to play Coach Korn, a man who learns to let go of pre-conceived judgements and learns from an incredible group of women, helping him to evolve and grow. And yet, he still has so much more to learn…thankfully he’ll get that chance in season two. #grateful.”



The Disney Branded Television series is produced by ABC Signature. Kelley, Lorey and Garrett executive produce alongside Bill D’Elia.