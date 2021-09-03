ABBA fans excited for new album and virtual tour
Loyal ABBA fans gathered in New York's Central Park, undeterred by recent storm and flooding, to watch bandmembers livestream new music and details of upcoming virutal tour. (Sept. 2)
