Fauci Believes Third Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Helps Immune System To Mature

Fauci Believes Third Dose of Pfizer and Moderna Helps Immune System To Mature

HNGN

Published

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House top medical adviser, said Thursday that he would not be shocked if the recommended complete regimen for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines became three doses.

Full Article