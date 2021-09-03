How Jordan Mailata went from playing rugby in Australia to Eagles' starting left tackle in 3 years
Published
Jordan Mailata not only won the Eagles' starting left tackle job, he beat out a former first-round pick to do it.
Published
Jordan Mailata not only won the Eagles' starting left tackle job, he beat out a former first-round pick to do it.
Jordan Mailata, an ex-rugby player in Australia whose emergence on the offensive line was one a few bright spots for the Eagles in..
Jordan Mailata, an ex-rugby player in Australia whose emergence on the offensive line was one a few bright spots for the Eagles in..