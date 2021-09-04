Stanton’s Single In 11th Lifts Yankees Over Orioles
Stanton also homered as the Yankees remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Boston in the the race for the first AL wild card.Full Article
Stanton hit eighth homer in 14 games earlier in the game.
Giancarlo Stanton drove in the winning run with a walk-off RBI single as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles, 4-3.