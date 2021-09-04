Facebook apologizes after AI tech labels Black men as 'primates'
Facebook recently apologized after an A.I. program mistakenly labeled a video featuring Black men as "about Primates."Full Article
The company called the labeling "an unacceptable error."
Facebook called it “an unacceptable error.” The company has struggled with other issues related to race.
