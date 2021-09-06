Biden approves New Jersey disaster declaration
President Biden declared a major disaster in New Jersey on Sunday as a result of last week’s destructive Hurricane Ida that hit the state on Wednesday night into Thursday.Full Article
NYC Mayor Says Cities Need to Begin, Preparing for Increasingly Intense Storms.
Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN on..