Biden marks Labor Day delivering sandwiches to union members
Published
President Biden delivered boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti's to an event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313.
Published
President Biden delivered boxes of sandwiches from Capriotti's to an event held by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 313.
President Joe Biden marked the Labor Day holiday on Monday by delivering deli sandwiches to union members, the people he says built..