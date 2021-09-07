The CW’s ‘Republic of Sarah’ Series Finale Gets 0.0 Rating on Labor Day

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” went to work on Labor Day. And work it did. As did NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and Fox’s “MasterChef,” which also didn’t take Monday off.



The CW’s newly canceled “Republic of Sarah” probably should have just sat this one out. The secession series (which will definitely not be confused with HBO’s “Succession” series) settled for a 0.0 rating on the national holiday.



ABC was first in ratings with a 0.5 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and third in total viewers with an average of 2.41 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Bachelor in Paradise” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.8 rating and 3 million total viewers. At 10, “The Ultimate Surfer” had a 0.3 rating and 1.3 million total viewers.



Fox was second in ratings with a 0.5 and fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million. Those numbers were the average of two hours of “MasterChef.”



NBC was third in ratings with a 0.4 and first in total viewers with 2.8 million. “American Ninja Warrior” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers. At 10, “The Wall” got a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.



CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.2 and second in total viewers with 2.45 million, airing all reruns. Those were, in order, “The Neighborhood,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”



The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 452,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” had a 0.1 rating and 605,000 total viewers. At 9, “The Republic of Sarah” got that 0.0 rating and 299,000 total viewers.



“I’m sad to say the news is not good,” series creator Jeffrey Paul King posted to his Instagram page last week. “‘The Republic of Sarah’ will come to an end on Monday with what will now be our Series Finale. Thank you so much to everyone who watched and who let our little show into their lives. It means the world to us. Please tune in on Monday and help us say goodbye to Greylock.”



“The Republic of Sarah” followed rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker), who, when faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence.



We do not have early Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.



