‘LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Trailer: Poe Checks Into Darth Vader-Themed Resort for Disney+ Halloween Special (Video)

The “LEGO Star Wars” franchise just dropped a spooktacular new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ special “Terrifying Tales.”



The preview of the Oct. 1 event, which you can view above, reveals the three tales that Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) will spin for Poe Dameron and his team, who are stranded at at Darth Vader-themed resort.



Here’s the official description for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales”: After the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Poe and BB-8 must make an emergency landing on the volcanic planet Mustafar where they meet the greedy and conniving Graballa the Hutt who has purchased Darth Vader’s castle and is renovating it into the galaxy’s first all-inclusive Sith-inspired luxury hotel. While waiting for his X-wing to be repaired, Poe, BB-8, Graballa, and Dean (a plucky and courageous young boy who works as Graballa’s mechanic) venture deep into the mysterious castle with Vader’s loyal servant, Vaneé. Along the way, Vaneé shares three creepy stories linked to ancient artifacts and iconic villains from across all eras of Star Wars. As Vaneé spins his tales and lures our heroes deeper into the shadowy underbelly of the castle, a sinister plan emerges. With the help of Dean, Poe and BB-8 will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape to make it back to their friends.



And here are the three stories that will be told by Vaneé during the frighteningly fun special: “The Lost Boy,” the story of how a young Ben Solo first meets Ren; “The Dueling Monstrosities,” which imagines how Darth Maul and General Grievous were reborn; and “The Wookiee’s Paw,” which gives a look at what might have happened if all of Luke Skywalker’s greatest wishes were immediately granted. The special is sure to leave fans with spine-tingling chills and goose-bricks.



“LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales” features a voice cast that includes Jake Green as Poe Dameron; Raphael Alejandro as Dean; Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt; Tony Hale as Vaneé; Christian Slater as Ren; Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine; Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8; and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.



David Shayne is the writer and an executive producer of the Lucasfilm and Disney+ special, with Ken Cunningham as director. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert, Keith Malone, Jason Cosler and Jennifer Twiner McCarron also serve as executive producers. Daniel Cavey and Dan Langlois are the producers. Production services are by Atomic Cartoons.