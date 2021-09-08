Britney Spears’ father files to end court conservatorship
Published
Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.Full Article
Published
Britney Spears' father filed Tuesday to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years.Full Article
Read more
Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said 'recent events' called into question whether she still needed..