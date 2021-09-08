Virginia officially removes the Robert E. Lee statue, its largest Confederate monument
Published
A 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue in Virginia's capital has been removed after the Supreme Court cleared the path for its removal.
Published
A 131-year-old Robert E. Lee memorial statue in Virginia's capital has been removed after the Supreme Court cleared the path for its removal.
Virginia's Robert E. Lee Statue , Has Been Removed .
The state removed the statue of the Confederate general on Sept...
As preparations began for the removal of the Robert E. Lee Monument Tuesday evening, crowds gathered at the circle to take pictures..