‘Blues Clues’ Host Steve Burns’ Surprise Apology Gives Millennials Unexpected Closure: ‘I Can Now Finally Move On’

Steve Burns, Nickelodeon’s original “Blue’s Clues” host, returned in celebration of the beloved kids show’s 25th anniversary this week, with a message for the original fans of the show. And, as a result, those fans are realizing that they had never really forgiven him for leaving.



“You remember how when we were younger, we used to run around and hang out with Blue and find clues and talk to Mr. Salt and freak out about the mail and do all the fun stuff?” Burns said in the video. “And then one day, I was like, ‘Oh hey, guess what? Big news, I’m leaving. Here’s my brother Joe, he’s your new best friend,’ and then I got on a bus and I left and we didn’t see each other for like a really long time? Can we just talk about that? Because I realize that was kind of abrupt.”



Burns went on to apologize, and reassure fans. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years I never forgot you,” Burns said. “Ever.”



Now, many millennials are marveling at the realization that they really did want closure over Steve’s exit, as they were too young to understand it at the time. “I didn’t know I needed Blues Clues closure but I can now finally move on. Thank you, Steve!” radio host Marconi tweeted.







I didn't know I needed Blues Clues closure but I can now finally move on. Thank you, Steve! https://t.co/NJPoxTKrUk



— Marconi (@marconibologna) September 8, 2021



Former Disney Channel actress Laura Marano, who was born in 1995 and would have been part of the original generation of “Blue’s Clues” watchers, joined in tweeting “I’m feeling so many feelings after that blues clues steve video…”







I’m feeling so many feelings after that blues clues steve video…



— Laura Marano (@lauramarano) September 8, 2021



Others joked that Burns’ video is the thing they needed to actually start working through their issues — particularly abandonment issues.



“Now that steve from blues clues apologized i can begin to work on my issues with men 2021 is about healing,” one person tweeted. Twitch streamer Widow joked, “Steve from blues clues coming to heal a generation of abandonment issues huh.”



You can check out more emotional reactions to Burns’ “Blue Clues” return below.







now that steve from blues clues apologized i can begin to work on my issues with men



2021 is about healing



— CHIKA (@oranicuhh) September 7, 2021







steve from blues clues coming to heal a generation of abandonment issues huh pic.twitter.com/1mTcjRRPbr



— SSG Widow (@WidowOnTwitch) September 8, 2021







Therapist: “How are you this week?”



Me: “Steve came back to Blues Clues and now I’m an emotional wreck.”



Therapist: *Pulls out handy dandy notebook* https://t.co/5v1ZgIjXjv



— Connor Dunning (@CDunning929) September 7, 2021







This hit me so hard in the feels



Where do I sign up for grownup Blues Clues, where Steve helps us find a clue about mortgages, insurance, work, etc? https://t.co/HOJcOUJLJT



— Gaby Spartz (@GabySpartz) September 7, 2021







Me: Parasocial relationships can be extremely problematic.



Steve from Blues Clues tells me he's proud of me: pic.twitter.com/fiCy5GNuGN



— Deej Storer (@DnDeej) September 7, 2021







THIS IS THE CLOSURE I NEEDED. BLUES CLUES WAS MY LIFE!! https://t.co/CBTTVCJcCB



— Dr. Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) September 7, 2021







I didn’t think a closure video by Steve from Blues Clues is what I needed today but it was. It’s incredible how we all grow and mature over the years finding ourselves through this long journey called life. https://t.co/blnY9DvFyw



— Tyus D. Williams (@sciencewithtyus) September 7, 2021