Florida man fed up with potholes plants banana tree in road
Published
A Florida man fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists awayFull Article
Published
A Florida man fed up with repeated potholes near his place of business has planted a banana tree in one of them to warn motorists awayFull Article
A man from Florida has decided to take a stand against potholes that remain ignored despite the dangers that they pose. Instead of..