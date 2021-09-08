Mike Piazza looks back on post-9/11 home run
Published
Nearly 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, PIX11 sat down with Mike Piazza as he reflected on New York City post-9/11 and his infamous home fun.Full Article
Published
Nearly 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, PIX11 sat down with Mike Piazza as he reflected on New York City post-9/11 and his infamous home fun.Full Article
Tom Rinaldi revisits Mike Piazza emotional home run at Shea Stadium at the first sporting event following the September 11 attacks.